Odisha: Nawarangpur District records 216 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Nawarangpur: Nawarangpur District records 216 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 7188 new COVID19 positive cases & 35 new deaths in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 28th May

New Positive Cases: 7188

In quarantine: 4026

Local contacts: 3162

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 515

2. Balasore: 103

3. Bargarh: 271

4. Bhadrak: 89

5. Balangir: 93

6. Boudh: 257

7. Cuttack: 690

8. Deogarh: 61

9. Dhenkanal: 255

10. Gajapati: 106

11. Ganjam: 163

12. Jagatsinghpur: 154

13. Jajpur: 406

14. Jharsuguda: 114

15. Kalahandi: 177

16. Kandhamal: 54

17. Kendrapada: 75

18. Keonjhar: 57

19. Khurda: 1134

20. Koraput: 202

21. Malkangiri: 92

22. Mayurbhanj: 320

23. Nawarangpur: 216

24. Nayagarh: 242

25. Nuapada: 62

26. Puri: 457

27. Rayagada: 165

28. Sambalpur: 120

29. Sonepur: 129

30. Sundargarh: 172

31. State Pool: 237

New recoveries: 11954

Cumulative tested: 11645402

Positive: 747143

Recovered: 647133

Active cases: 97271