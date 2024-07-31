Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC Hosts Inaugural JRD Tata Invitational Hockey Tournament  

–Commemorates 120th Birth Anniversary of JRD Tata

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre (ONTHHPC) successfully hosted the inaugural JRD Tata Invitational Hockey Tournament from July 24 to 29 at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. The event commemorated the 120th birth anniversary of JRD Tata, a visionary leader and pioneer in India’s industrial growth, celebrating his contributions to the nation, especially in fostering sports and youth development.

The tournament concluded with a grand closing ceremony at the Tennis Auditorium Hall in Kalinga Stadium on 29th July. Participants included HPC Teams, National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Aurangabad, Sports Hostel Panposh and the Odisha Secretariat. Winner of the Girl’s final – Sports Hostel Panposh – beat Odisha Secretariat 1-0, while in the Boy’s final, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC- A & Bhubaneswar XI were decided as Joint Winner.

The closing ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including Olympian sprinter Srabani Nanda as Chief Guest and Olympian weightlifter Ravi Kumar as Guest of Honour. Rajiv Seth, Project Director of the Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre and Head of Sports (Odisha), Tata Steel, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of the tournament in promoting hockey and honouring JRD Tata’s legacy.

A total of 9 teams (4 Girls and 5 Boys team) participated, showcasing the competitive spirit and sportsmanship within the hockey community. Eight teams hailed from various parts of Odisha, highlighting local talent and regional sports culture. The tournament featured several ex-Olympians and renowned hockey figures from Odisha, adding excitement to the event. Their participation inspired young athletes and underscored the rich hockey heritage of the state.

The tournament is a tribute to JRD Tata’s enduring legacy and his immense contributions to Indian industry and sports. His vision and support for sports development have left an indelible mark on the nation.

The event offered young hockey players a platform to showcase their skills, gain high-level competition exposure, and aspire for greater heights. By uniting teams from across the state and featuring prominent hockey figures, the tournament promoted hockey in Odisha and encouraged youth participation and excellence.