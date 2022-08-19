Odisha : National Medical Commission approves 100 MBBS seats for Govt Medical College Sundargarh, under Sambalpur University

Bhubaneswar : In a matter of pride, National Medical Commission has approved 100 MBBS seats for Govt Medical College Sundargarh, under Sambalpur University , informed Collector and DM, Sundargarh.

