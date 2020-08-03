Odisha: Nabarangpur District reports 26 New COVID19 Positive Cases Today, Total tally 306

Nabarangpur: Nabarangpur District reports 26 New COVID19 Positive Cases Today, Total tally in the district reached at 306.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1384 New COVID19 Positive Cases Today, Total tally 36297. Out of 1384 New COVID19 Positive Cases , 873 from Quarantine centres and 511 cases from local Contacts.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 79

3. Bargarh: 33

4. Bhadrak: 25

5. Balangir: 51

6. Cuttack: 89

7. Dhenkanal: 11

8. Gajapati: 61

9. Ganjam: 331

10. Jagatsinghpur: 22

11. Jajpur: 18

12. Jharsuguda: 7

13. Kalahandi: 4

14. Kendrapada: 11

15. Khurda: 211

16. Koraput: 97

17. Malkangiri: 39

18. Mayurbhanj: 29

19. Nawarangpur: 26

20. Nayagarh: 22

21. Nuapada: 5

22. Puri: 17

23. Rayagada: 38

24. Sambalpur: 93

25. Sonepur: 6

26. Sundargarh: 46

New Recoveries: 681

Cumulative Tested: 556588

Positive: 36297

Recovered: 21954

Active Cases: 14095

