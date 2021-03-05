Odisha MSME International Trade Fair-2021 inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: Promotion and growth of MSMEs have been the topmost priority of the Government, said Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik while inaugurating the International MSME Trade Fair, 2021 and Entrepreneurship Week with a focus on Missin Shakti & women Entrepreneurs. He was delighted to note that more than 320 MSMEs and 60 Startups are participating in the Trade Fair. He welcomed them all to explore business opportunities in Odisha.

This year MSME Trade Fair- 2021 is having more than 320 stalls divided into 5 Hangers with a capacity of 60 stalls each. Hanger-1 is the mission Shakti for the Self Help Group and Mission Shakti women Entrepreneurs. Hanger-2 is Odisha’s MSME units and food processing units are participating in the fair. Hanger-3 is earmarked for startups. Similarly, Hanger-4 displays the product of MSMEs, working in the Engineering & allied sector, and Hanger-5 showcases products of exporters. Besides, large CPSUs like NALCO, MCL, 10 different Banks, 10 different exporters, Ruchi masala, Paradeep refinery oil, the remaining three canopies were for the Technology and machinery, canopy- E for PSU & corporate-like ( DIO, EPM, OSIC, IIMT, Coir Brand, OKVIB, OCCCL, ORTSS, ITI Cuttack, IIT Bhubaneswar, and MO School) are participating in the Trade Fair. Also for the Handicrafts segment was in Canopy-H. overall this trade Fair was An open platform for the demonstration of types of machinery and new technology that has been set up five days before only.

In this inaugural ceremony welcome address by Sri Satyabrata Sahu-Principal Secretary MSME Department. the chief guest was Captain Sri Dibya Shankar Mishra, Hon’ble Minister, MSME. And the guest of honors is Sri Sangram Keshari Paikray, President Odisha Khadi & Village Industries Board. Sri Chinmaya Kumar Sahoo Chairman, Odisha Small Industries Corporation Ltd. Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra. Chief Secretary, Odisha. at last Sri Hemant Kumar Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department give the Thanks of votes.

On the sidelines of the MSME Trade Fair, seminars on the MSME related topics namely “Prospect of Agro & Food Processing Industries in Odisha” on the 6th March, “Importance of marketing and financial need for MSME and Start-ups” on the 7th March, “Women’s Era in Entrepreneurship” on the 8th March, “Development of MSME sector through cluster approach” on the 9th March are also being organized for the Development of MSME sector through a cluster approach.