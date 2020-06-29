Odisha: More than Rs 2000 crore amount of funds e-transferred to Pregnant and Lactating women – another milestone towards healthy maternity

Bhubaneswar: MAMATA a flagship conditional cash transfer maternity benefit scheme of the state launched in September 2011. Its prime objective is to reduce maternal and infant mortality by improving the health & nutrition status of pregnant and lactating women and their infants. The scheme targets to motivate pregnant and lactating women to avail maternal and child health services and adopt optimal nutrition behaviours and practices. Further, MAMATA scheme intends to compensate wage loss partially for working women, so that they can take adequate rest and nutritious diet during the most critical periods of their pregnancy and post pregnancy.

The pregnant and lactating women of 19 years of age or above for their first

two live births, except all govt. / public sector undertakings (central and state) employees and their wives, will be eligible to get benefits under the scheme. A special policy formulated by the state Government for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) pregnant women by relaxing the two live birth norms to get benefits under MAMATA scheme.

The beneficiary will receive Rs 5000/- in 2 installments (Rs 3000/- after 06 months of pregnancy and Rs 2000/- after the infant completes the age of 10 months) on fulfillment of certain conditions. The benefit of the scheme is Etransferred directly to the bank accounts of the MAMATA beneficiaries.

The scheme has achieved several milestones to its credit since its inception. One of the major milestone of the scheme that it has reached to more than 25 lakhs beneficiaries in the year of 2016. Further, the scheme included under 5T initiatives i.e. ‘Mo Sarkar’ programmes in December 2019 and received more positive feedbacks from the beneficiaries.

At present, the scheme has achieved another milestone by reaching 43 lakhs pregnant & Lactating women and 2006 Crore of cash benefits has been e-transformed directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries across the State till date. The

‘MAMATA’ scheme has empowered the women by enhancing their social and financial status. The scheme has brought a positive impact on the nutritional status, healthy habits and other maternal and child health services.

