Odisha: “Mo School” targets to include 25000 schools by March 2021

Bhubaneswar: The 17th Executive Council meeting of Mo School Abhiyan was held under the Chairmanship of Sri Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary, S & ME dept on 12th October on a virtual mode. The Executive Council approved 236 school projects amounting to Rs 3,14,24,568 from 15 districts, namely Angul, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapada, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Subarnapur, Sundargarh with a donor contribution of Rs 104,74,856 and State Govt’s Matching grant of Rs 209,49,712. The Executive council appreciated the efforts of alumni and schools for such kind of financial mobilisation during the COVID 19 pandemic situation.

The Mo School Abhiyan which was launched by Odisha Chief Minister Sj Naveen Patnaik on 14 November 2017 has become one of the largest alumni contribution programmes in the country with project cost touching a INR 130 Crore mark this October 2020. This unique initiative of Odisha State Government is based on the philosophy of ‘Giving Back’ to support schools for an inclusive process of growth. Executive Council members lauded the efforts of districts like Bargarh, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack and Jajpur for taking strong initiatives in mobilising alumni and leading the programme on such a massive scale even during the pandemic. The Executive Council also discussed on the proposed collaboration with Tata Trust, RoundTable International, One School At A Time and decided to start the programme after Govt approval. Under the directives of Hon’ble Chief Minister and Hon’ble Minister, S & ME department to make the Abhiyan widespread, the Executive Council decided to run a campaign to mobilise alumni and to extend the reach out of the programme to 25000 by the end of the financial year.

With Chairperson, Mrs Susmita Bagchi, the Mo School Abhiyan is looking forward for involvement of more and more alumni and local communities in this programme. Among others SPD-OSEPA, Director, Secondary Education, Director, Elementary Education, Director, TE & SCERT, Financial Advisor, OSEPA, OSD-Mo School and Chief Operating Officer, Mo School Abhiyan participated in this meeting.

