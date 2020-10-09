Odisha Minister Writes To Centre Over Alleged COVID19 Norm Violation By BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Minister of state, Home and Energy, Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra today appraised the Centre that Bhubaneswar MP and BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi defied COVID-19 norms during her birthday celebration.

The BJD leader, Captain DS Mishra today wrote a letter to Union Minister of State, Home Affair, Nityanand Rai over this issue.

“I am herewith enclosing the videos dated 8.10.20 of birthday celebration of Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, Honourable MP Lok Sabha Bhubaneswar. The video clearly shows Honourable MP surrounded by hundreds of women who are neither wearing masks (except one) nor maintaining social distance and indulging in song and dance with utter disregard to COVID guidelines issued under the National Disaster Management Act and the earnest repeated appeals made by Honourable Prime Minister regarding the same,” said Mishra.

“I would not have brought this to your notice, had this been the first occasion where the Honourable MP has blatantly violated COVID guidelines? In addition to repeated advisories, warnings and booking of at least three cases against Honourable MP for violation of COVID guidelines, there is no improvement in behaviour,” he added in the letter.

BJP’s Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi responds to allegations of COVID19 norm violations; questions why the Odisha Minister is adopting double standards & did not act when a state minister & MLA, both COVID19-infected, participated in the funeral of Pradeep Maharathy.

Related

comments