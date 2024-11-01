Odisha minister Mukesh Mahaling orders judicial probe into women’s deaths after eating mango kernels

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling today ordered a judicial investigation into the death of two people after consuming mango kernel in Mandipanka village, Daringbadi block, Kandhamal district.

“The Health Department has opened an investigation into the incident. Officials from the District Headquarters Hospital and the Health Directorate have come on-site to assess the situation, and a medical team is conducting thorough investigations,” the minister stated.

“A post-mortem report is awaited to determine the exact cause of death. Mango kernel consumption is very frequent in the Kandhamal region. Reports of health issues associated with mango kernel have appeared in the media on a regular basis in recent years,” stated Mahaling.

“Mango kernel is a regular food for the locals of the region,” said Pravati Parida, the deputy chief minister of Odisha, who voiced alarm over the incident.

The terrible situation may have been caused by unsanitary food. We’re working hard to raise awareness of the dangers of contaminated food.

A medical team has arrived on the scene, and after the team submits their report, more information about the occurrence will be available, according to Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, Director of Health Services, Odisha.

According to reports, after eating mango kernels, two people passed away and six others are under treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. The women started feeling ill yesterday after eating mango kernels two days prior.