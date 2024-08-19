Odisha Minister Announces PMAY Aid Hike to Rs 1.8 Lakh

Odisha Minister Rabi Narayan Naik announced that PMAY financial assistance will increase from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh, with beneficiaries potentially receiving Rs 2 lakh, including MGNREGA. Toilet construction aid will rise to Rs 20,000. The state plans to launch the Odisha Antyodaya Gruha Yojana for those whose homes were damaged by disasters. Naik criticized the BJD’s “Mo Ghara” scheme and outlined plans to develop 500 tribal villages with better connectivity, water, and training for tribal youth.