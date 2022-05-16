Odisha Mining Corporation to set up five Adarsh Vidyalayas, Skill Academy

Bhubaneswar :The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has launched several projects to promote education in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on its 67th foundation day.The foundation day was celebrated at Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan. The Chief Minister launched the OMC Anthem on the occasion. It signed an MoU with Odisha Adarsha Vidyalay Sangathan to set up five Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas and another MoU with Department of Technical Education & Training to establish a Skill Academy at ITI, Koira.

The corporation will spend Rs 208 crore to set up the five Adarsha Vidyalayas in OMC mining areas. It will also spend Rs 30 crore annually to run these institutions. The Chief Minister said that the initiative will foster education and create a holistic environment for growth.