Odisha Mining Corporation has presented dividend of ₹1420 Cr for the financial year 2022-23 to the State Govt

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Mining Corporation has presented dividend of ₹1420 Cr for the financial year 2022-23 to the State Govt in the presence of CM Naveen Patnaik. The dividend will be used for various development and welfare programmes of the State Govt.

