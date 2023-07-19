Bhubaneswar: Odisha Mining Corporation has presented dividend of ₹1420 Cr for the financial year 2022-23 to the State Govt in the presence of CM Naveen Patnaik. The dividend will be used for various development and welfare programmes of the State Govt.
