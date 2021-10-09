Odisha Mining Corporation Gets Recognition for its Environment Protection Measures

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has been conferred with “Kalinga Environment Excellence Award 2020″ at the 6th Seminar on Sustainable Environment & Kalinga Environment Excellence Award–2020” on 9th October 2021 at Bhubaneswar. The seminar was organised by Institute of Quality & Environment Management Services (IQEMS) in collaboration with institute of Public Enterprises, Hyderabad.

Mrs. Sandhya Mishra, Addl. General Manager (Forest & Environment), received the award on behalf of OMC form Shri Surjya Narayan Patro, Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly in presence of representatives from leading Corporate Houses in the state.

The award has been conferred to the Corporation for its effective and superior environment management practices. OMC leads by example for its environment conservation activities initiated with Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Odisha for growing one million trees across the state in the last year and environment management initiatives such as installation of Solar Power Plant, Solid Waste Management etc.

OMC has been continuously investing big in Environment protection measures & sustainability efforts over the years and has a well institutionalized management system for monitoring & improving its Environmental related activities under ISO 14001:2015 certification system. Over last few years, OMC has been publishing its Annual Sustainability report on GRI standards highlighting its achievements & efforts towards achieving “Sustainability Development Goals “.