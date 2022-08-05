Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd. (OMECL) signed an agreement with Strategic Technical Consultant for development of Geoscience work related to “Mineral Resource Mapping”

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd. (OMECL) signed an agreement with Strategic Technical Consultant – A Consortium of MSA, South Africa & IDEPX (India) for development of Geoscience work related to “Mineral Resource Mapping” in #Odisha.

The agreement signing programme was chaired by Shri D.K. Singh, IAS, Pr Secy, Department of Steel & Mines, Government of Odisha -cum-Chairman, Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited in presence of Shri Debidutta Biswal, IFS, Dir Mines, Odisha, Balwant Singh, IAS, MD, OMECL, Dir of Geology, #Odisha & officials from Geological Survey of India.

The exploration work programme will ensure the effective use of legacy data from various exploration agencies of the State of #Odisha, followed by Airborne and Heliborne Surveys resulting in bringing out potential mineral blocks of different mineral commodities.

The agreement was signed by Shailender Sinha, Director (Geology), OMECL, Dr. Ian Haddon MD, MSA & S. Karunakar Rao MD, IDPeX in presence of other delegates from GoO & officials of Strategic Technical Consultant – Dr. Ashley Johnson, Mr. Craig Blane & Mr. Dhruba Jyoti Nath. Consortium of MSA, South Africa & IDEPX (India) is a joint venture of IGS (UK), Datacode, India & PGW, Canada.