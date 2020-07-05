Odisha: Migrant’ suicide incident Jagatsinghpur DHH isolation Centre exposes, Inadequacy medical services and laxity safe keeping of patient

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: While Corona positive cases recovery rate shows satisfactory in Jagatsinghpur district, but a woman migrant’s suicide in district headquarters hospital [DHH] isolation Centre after her husband succumbed there due to his heart failure on Thursday exposed few questions with regards to treatment and safe keeping of Covid 19 suspects and patients in DHH.

Report said that the deceased couple named as Nirlipta Bhola and Subhadra Swain hailing from Erasama area had returned from Hyderabad on Sunday and resided in village quarantine Centre adhering Covid 19 guidelines. Both on Tuesday reported Corona symptoms as result shifted to SVM College quarantine Centre, subsequently Nirlipta along with wife Subhadra had sent to DHH isolation Centre on Wednesday night after both suffered fever and cough ailments seeking treatment.

DHH sources informed that both had given immediate medical aids and put under supervision in isolation ward and collected swabs for testing. Strangely Nirlipta complained chest pains on Thursday wee hours as consequence treatment had given immediately but he succumbed due to heart failure on Thursday afternoon, informed additional district medical officer Dr Ajaya Swain who was attending the patient.

After knowing husband’s death Subhadra who was present at the isolation Centre locked the door inside and hanged herself in room. But questions raised that after doctor declared Nirlipta dead medical staff present at the spot left Subhadra alone that comforted her committing suicide.

On defense DHH authority clarifying that Subhadra pushed the attending nurse and security staff from the room, soon after knowing husband’s death attending medical staff called assistance form others staff and security personnel , meanwhile she performed suicide..

But explanation raised many eyebrows directly exposed DHH isolation Centre functioning and inattentiveness safe keeping of Covid 19 suspects and patients ,which required to conduct a probe. meanwhile one of deceased kin Sunil Kumar Nayak has lodged an FIR in Jagatsinghpur police station against CDMO Jagatsinghpur, medical officer who was attending both deceased on Saturday, police registered a case and processing for investigation, police informed.

On the other hand an audio on Friday went viral in social media in Jagatsinghpur. Before taking extreme step to end her life the deceased woman was recorded audio and sent her kith and kin. The audio revealed that no adequate medical assistance had supplied to her husband when he got serious on Thursday afternoon, doctor reached late as consequence her husband succumbed, however the deceased woman had blamed her family members neglecting her husband bringing to hospital for treatment, the audio revealed.

Seeking comments over the incident district collector S K Mohapatra was called by this correspondent several times but his mobile phone un responded. However chief district medical officer Dr Bijaya Panda explained that adequate medical services had given to the deceased after admitting in isolation Centre unfortunately he succumbed due to cardiac arrest. Moreover when attending medical staff and security present at the spot seeking help from others, taking its advantage woman locked isolation room and committed suicide, CDMO Dr Panda refuted allegation inadequate medical services have been given in isolation Centre.

Related

comments