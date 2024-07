Odisha is expected to experience rainfall through July 27, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar. A ‘Yellow Warning’ for heavy to very heavy rain has been issued for Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Sundergarh. Additionally, a heavy rainfall warning is in effect for Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Bargarh. Rain is also predicted to continue in various parts of Bhubaneswar.