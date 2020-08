Bhubaneswar: Medium to large scale flood expected in Mahanadi river system. Around 10.5 lakh cusec water released from Hirakud Dam to the river will reach Mundali in 36 hrs. Floodwater discharge underway through 32 gates of Hirakud dam . Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur districts likely to be affected. says Water Resources EIC.

