Odisha: Medical Certificates online for driving license

Cuttack: Now, the medical certificate of a person applying for issuance of driving license or its renewal can be presented online rather than doing it manually. It has been decided to accept medical certificate in form 1 (A) electronically under the 5T policy of the Government of Odisha to improve the ease of getting driving license and to have better user experience and to reduce footfall in RTO offices.

Necessary facility has been provided in Sarathi portal where Doctors can issue Medical Certificate directly which eliminates process of submission of Medical Certificate and verification physically at RTO office.

The doctors will be provided with ID and password to issue medical certificate through the portal. They will have to upload the applicant’s certificate on the Sarathi portal.

This will ensure no one can upload a fake medical certificate to get a driving license. In order to make whole system transparent, the portal is launched where in license applicant can directly get medical certificate without hassle.

To begin with this process will be optional, one can submit medical certificate online as well as offline. It is mandatory for any person above 40 years of age who wishes to get a driving license or those going for driving license renewal to produce a medical certificate under the form 1 (A) as per Motor Vehicle Act.

