Odisha: Media Roundtable to Combat Malnutrition in Malkangiri

Malkangiri:To address the pressing issue of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in Malkangiri, UNICEF, in collaboration with the district social welfare department (DSWD), organised a media roundtable that brought together a diverse group of media professionals, policymakers, and health experts. The aim of this event was to sensitise media professionals on this issue and highlight their crucial role in raising public awareness and fostering community engagement to combat malnutrition in the region.

The session began with an insightful overview of malnutrition in the district and emphasized the importance of effective SAM management.

Terescova Mallick, DSWO, Malkangiri, in her opening remark said “our goal is to create a lasting and sustainable impact in the fight against malnutrition. Severe Acute Malnutrition remains a critical issue in Malkangiri with 46% stunted, 19% wasted and 52% underweightchildren(NFHS-5). Only through collaborative efforts, community-based programmes, and awareness campaigns, we could reach the most vulnerable populations”.

“In this journey, mediacan play powerful role in raising awareness about SAM and conveying the urgency of addressing it. With the active support of the media, we can make meaningful progress in reducing malnutrition in Malkangiri.” She added.

UNICEF representatives shared details about the strategy adopted to manage SAM, outlining the district’s approach to intervention and the importance of timely identification and treatment of malnutrition cases. They highlighted the role that local media can play in disseminating information to underserved areas, particularly focusing on education and prevention.

Mr. Sourav Bhattacharjee, Nutrition Specialist at UNICEF, shared insights into UNICEF’s role in supporting Malkangiri’s SAM management programmes. “UNICEF remains committed to supporting the Government of Odisha in tackling SAM. We are implementing targeted interventions and working closely with local stakeholders to create sustainable change. With media’s support, we hope to bring this issue into the spotlight and mobilize communities towards improved nutrition and health practices,” he stated.

Following the discussions, the roundtable had open Q&A session, where media representatives engaged directly with the DSWO and UNICEF team.

This media roundtable on nutrition is a key step in improving health outcomes for children and families in Malkangiri, reflecting a shared commitment to combating malnutrition and raising awareness across rural Odisha.