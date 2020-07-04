Odisha: MCI allowed opening of new DM Pulmonary Medicine Course in SCB Medical College, Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Medical Council of India has allowed opening of new DM Pulmonary Course in SCB Medical College, Cuttack. The course will be imparted in Super Specialty Department of Pulmonary medicine in the College from current session 2020-21. This would be first State Medical College in Eastern Zone of India and 10th medical institute in the country. Two seats in the course will be managed by the Centre of Excellence, SCB.

DM Pulmonary Medicine is the highest course in the field of Respiratory Medicine. This will cater State of Art Health Care and Quality Research in the field of Respiratory Medicine for the people of Eastern Zone of India. High end sophisticated instruments for diagnosis and treatment of respiratory disease will be available in this course as per the MCI guidelines. In future, Paramedical Course will be started under Centre of Excellence.

