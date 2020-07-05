Odisha: Mayurbhanj District reports 6 new COVID19 cases today; Total Positive cases 259

Baripada: Mayurbhanj District reports 6 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; Total Positive cases in the district reached at 259.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 469 new COVID19 cases including 152 local contacts in the last 24 hours . Total Positive cases in the state reached at 9070. Of the total 469 positive cases, 152 are local contacts while 317 cases reported from quarantine centres. Ganjam reports highest 116 cases followed by 94 in Cuttack.

Samples tested on Saturday 5317. Cumulative 2,92,407.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 11

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bhadrak: 16

4. Bolangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 94

6. Gajapati: 12

7. Ganjam: 116

8. Jajpur: 25

9. Kalahandi: 2

10. Kandhamal: 1

11. Kendrapada: 5

12. Keonjhar: 25

13. Khordha: 27

14. Malkangiri: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 6

16. Nabarangapur: 2

17. Nayagarh: 24

18. Puri: 8

19. Sambalpur: 13

20. Sundergarh: 66

21. NDRF personnel: 4

(Returned from Amphan duty)

New Recoveries: 229

Cumulative Tested: 292407

Positive: 9070

Recovered: 5934

Active Cases: 3090

