Odisha: Mayurbhanj District reports 586 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours

Mayurbhanj: Mayurbhanj District reports 586 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports the highest one-day spike of 12,852 Covid19 cases & 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, informs State Information & Public Relations Department.
Khordha registers maximum 1909 new Covid19 infections in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (1073), Angul (874), Sundargarh (848), Kalahandi (668), Mayurbhanj (586) & Balasore (508)
Covid-19 Report For 22nd May
New Positive Cases: 12852
In quarantine: 7195
Local contacts: 5657
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 874
2. Balasore: 508
3. Bargarh: 461
4. Bhadrak: 151
5. Balangir: 274
6. Boudh: 347
7. Cuttack: 1073
8. Deogarh: 105
9. Dhenkanal: 482
10. Gajapati: 77
11. Ganjam: 340
12. Jagatsinghpur: 300
13. Jajpur: 337
14. Jharsuguda: 399
15. Kalahandi: 668
16. Kandhamal: 104
17. Kendrapada: 285
18. Keonjhar: 180
19. Khurda: 1909
20. Koraput: 272
21. Malkangiri: 114
22. Mayurbhanj: 586
23. Nawarangpur: 344
24. Nayagarh: 331
25. Nuapada: 70
26. Puri: 472
27. Rayagada: 198
28. Sambalpur: 355
29. Sonepur: 55
30. Sundargarh: 848
31. State Pool: 333
New recoveries: 10601
Cumulative tested: 11308564
Positive: 692382
Recovered: 577983
Active cases: 111862