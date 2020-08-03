Odisha: Mayurbhanj District reports 29 New COVID19 Positive Cases Today, Total tally 721

Baripada: Mayurbhanj District reports 29 New COVID19 Positive Cases Today, Total tally in the district reached at 721.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 1384 New COVID19 Positive Cases Today, Total tally 36297. Out of 1384 New COVID19 Positive Cases , 873 from Quarantine centres and 511 cases from local Contacts.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 13
2. Balasore: 79
3. Bargarh: 33
4. Bhadrak: 25
5. Balangir: 51
6. Cuttack: 89
7. Dhenkanal: 11
8. Gajapati: 61
9. Ganjam: 331
10. Jagatsinghpur: 22
11. Jajpur: 18
12. Jharsuguda: 7
13. Kalahandi: 4
14. Kendrapada: 11
15. Khurda: 211
16. Koraput: 97
17. Malkangiri: 39
18. Mayurbhanj: 29
19. Nawarangpur: 26
20. Nayagarh: 22
21. Nuapada: 5
22. Puri: 17
23. Rayagada: 38
24. Sambalpur: 93
25. Sonepur: 6
26. Sundargarh: 46
New Recoveries: 681
Cumulative Tested: 556588
Positive: 36297
Recovered: 21954
Active Cases: 14095