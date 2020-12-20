Odisha: Mayurbhanj District reports 24 more COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Mayurbhanj: Mayurbhanj District reports 24 more COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 372 more COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Coronavirus claims 4 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,836.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 50
2. Balasore: 15
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Balangir: 12
5. Boudh: 3
6. Cuttack: 26
7. Deogarh: 7
8. Dhenkanal: 2
9. Gajapati: 2
10. Ganjam: 3
11. Jagatsinghpur: 7
12. Jajpur: 10
13. Jharsuguda: 5
14. Kalahandi: 8
15. Kendrapada: 11
16. Keonjhar: 12
17. Khurda: 38
18. Koraput: 1
19. Malkangiri: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 24
21. Nawarangpur: 4
22. Nayagarh: 3
23. Nuapada: 12
24. Puri: 28
25. Rayagada: 4
26. Sambalpur: 18
27. Sundargarh: 47
28. State Pool: 9
New recoveries: 362
Cumulative tested: 6603613
Positive: 326233
Recovered: 321309
Active cases: 3035