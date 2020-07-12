Odisha: Mayurbhanj District reports 14 new COVID19 cases today; total cases 341

Mayurbhanj: Mayurbhanj District reports 14 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; total case tally rises to 341 in the district.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 595 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; total case tally rises to 13121 . Of the total 595 new COVID19 cases, 394 cases reported from quarantine centres while 201 are local contacts. Ganjam reports highest 230 cases .

District Wise Cases

1. Balasore: 11

2. Bargarh: 3

3. Bhadrak: 11

4. Bolangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 11

6. Gajapati: 20

7. Ganjam: 230

8. Jagatsinghpur: 5

9. Jajpur: 97

10. Kalahandi: 4

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Keonjhar: 3

13. Khordha: 76

14. Koraput: 44

15. Malkangiri: 36

16. Mayurbhanj: 14

17. Nayagarh: 5

18. Puri: 10

19. Rayagada: 2

20. Sambalpur: 2

21. Sundargarh: 8

New Recoveries: 388

Cumulative Tested: 334527

Positive: 13121

Recovered: 8360

Active Cases: 4677

