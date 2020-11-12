Odisha: Mayurbhanj District records 57 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hrs

Mayurbhanj: Mayurbhanj District records 57 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hrs . It should be noted that Odisha reports 986 fresh COVID19 cases; 572 are quarantine cases & 414 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,05,986.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 64
2. Balasore: 43
3. Bargarh: 34
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Balangir: 26
6. Boudh: 8
7. Cuttack: 81
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 26
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 15
12. Jagatsinghpur: 54
13. Jajpur: 28
14. Jharsuguda: 19
15. Kalahandi: 42
16. Kandhamal: 13
17. Kendrapada: 44
18. Keonjhar: 49
19. Khurda: 112
20. Koraput: 14
21. Malkangiri: 6
22. Mayurbhanj: 57
23. Nawarangpur: 15
24. Nayagarh: 10
25. Nuapada: 38
26. Puri: 32
27. Rayagada: 16
28. Sambalpur: 16
29. Sonepur: 3
30. Sundargarh: 80
31. State Pool: 23
New recoveries: 1340
Cumulative tested: 5122938
Positive: 305986
Recovered: 292477
Active cases: 11973