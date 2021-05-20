Odisha may witness cyclonic storm on May 26: IMD

Bhubaneswar : In a major alert on cyclone , the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar of the India Meteorological Department has today predicted that a low pressure is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal causing cyclonic storm.

According to an IMD tweet,” a low pressure around May 22 is likely to form over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal, which is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 and further may move northwestwards and reach Odisha & West Bengal coast by May 26 morning.”