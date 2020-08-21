Odisha managed to keep COVID-19 positivity rate at 6% compared to the national average at 8.69%

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while expressing satisfaction over state’s effective containment measures and expeditious ramping up of testing said that Odisha has managed to keep COVID-19 positivity rate at 6% compared to the national average at 8.69%. He further said that Odisha is among the six States with lowest positivity rate in the country in fighting against the pandemic.

Chief Minister stated that Odisha has emerged as second leading state in the country by conducting 1265 tests per million per day, compared to national average of 580 as per Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. He said that Odisha has been consistently ramping up tests for identification and treatment of COVID-19 positive cases.

Chief Minister expressed happiness that all the Twitter handles of all Government Departments and all District Collectors are verified now, taking forward 5T Charter of Mo Sarkar. This will further strengthen digital governance, feedback based public service delivery and grievances redressal, he added.

