Odisha: Malkangiri District Reports 72 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Malkangiri: Malkangiri District Reports 72 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3405 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 14th June
New Positive Cases: 3405
In quarantine: 1942
Local contacts: 1463
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 183
2. Balasore: 296
3. Bargarh: 66
4. Bhadrak: 179
5. Balangir: 18
6. Boudh: 59
7. Cuttack: 230
8. Deogarh: 23
9. Dhenkanal: 54
10. Gajapati: 58
11. Ganjam: 36
12. Jagatsinghpur: 129
13. Jajpur: 391
14. Jharsuguda: 9
15. Kalahandi: 54
16. Kandhamal: 55
17. Kendrapada: 73
18. Keonjhar: 89
19. Khurda: 500
20. Koraput: 63
21. Malkangiri: 72
22. Mayurbhanj: 187
23. Nawarangpur: 83
24. Nayagarh: 97
25. Nuapada: 28
26. Puri: 141
27. Rayagada: 45
28. Sambalpur: 38
29. Sonepur: 25
30. Sundargarh: 48
31. State Pool: 76
New recoveries: 8182
Cumulative tested: 12777739
Positive: 859526
Recovered: 804981
Active case: 51104