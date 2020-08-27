Odisha: Malkangiri District reports 44 new Covid-19 Positives Cases, total tally 2,137

Malkangiri: Malkangiri District reports 44 new Covid-19 Positives Cases, total tally in the district reached at 2,137 .

It should be noted that 3384 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2128 from quarantine centres & 1256 are local contacts . Khordha with 587 cases & Cuttack with 492 positives are the two worst-hit districts in terms of new COVID19 cases in #Odisha today. Of the record spike of 3384 new cases, 2128 positives reported from quarantine while 1256 are local contacts. Odisha reports 7 more COVID19 deaths; toll rises to 448.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 119

3. Bargarh: 157

4. Bhadrak: 82

5. Balangir: 99

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 492

8. Deogarh: 16

9. Dhenkanal: 60

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 177

12. Jagatsinghpur: 43

13. Jajpur: 176

14. Jharsuguda: 94

15. Kalahandi: 27

16. Kandhamal: 58

17. Kendrapada: 76

18. Keonjhar: 63

19. Khurda: 587

20. Koraput: 89

21. Malkangiri: 44

22. Mayurbhanj: 177

23. Nawarangpur: 31

24. Nayagarh: 76

25. Nuapada: 19

26. Puri: 121

27. Rayagada: 154

28. Sambalpur: 182

29. Sonepur: 37

30. Sundargarh: 101

New Recoveries: 3343

Cumulative Tested: 1553257

Positive: 90986

Recovered: 62813

Active Cases: 27672

