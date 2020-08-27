Odisha: Malkangiri District reports 44 new Covid-19 Positives Cases, total tally 2,137

Malkangiri: Malkangiri District reports 44 new Covid-19 Positives Cases, total tally in the district reached at 2,137 .
It should be noted that 3384 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2128 from quarantine centres & 1256 are local contacts . Khordha with 587 cases & Cuttack with 492 positives are the two worst-hit districts in terms of new COVID19 cases in #Odisha today. Of the record spike of 3384 new cases, 2128 positives reported from quarantine while 1256 are local contacts. Odisha reports 7 more COVID19 deaths; toll rises to 448.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 13
2. Balasore: 119
3. Bargarh: 157
4. Bhadrak: 82
5. Balangir: 99
6. Boudh: 5
7. Cuttack: 492
8. Deogarh: 16
9. Dhenkanal: 60
10. Gajapati: 9
11. Ganjam: 177
12. Jagatsinghpur: 43
13. Jajpur: 176
14. Jharsuguda: 94
15. Kalahandi: 27
16. Kandhamal: 58
17. Kendrapada: 76
18. Keonjhar: 63
19. Khurda: 587
20. Koraput: 89
21. Malkangiri: 44
22. Mayurbhanj: 177
23. Nawarangpur: 31
24. Nayagarh: 76
25. Nuapada: 19
26. Puri: 121
27. Rayagada: 154
28. Sambalpur: 182
29. Sonepur: 37
30. Sundargarh: 101
New Recoveries: 3343
Cumulative Tested: 1553257
Positive: 90986
Recovered: 62813
Active Cases: 27672