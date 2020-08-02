Odisha: Malkangiri District reports 24 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, Total tally 590

Malkangiri: Malkangiri District reports 24 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, Total tally in the district reached at 590.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1434 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, Total tally 34913. In Quarantine 889, Local Contacts 545.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 9

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 25

5. Boudh: 5

6. Cuttack: 123

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 13

9. Gajapati: 91

10. Ganjam: 320

11. Jagatsinghpur: 13

12. Jajpur: 57

13. Jharsuguda: 6

14. Kalahandi: 18

15. Kandhamal: 44

16. Kendrapada: 22

17. Keonjhar: 2

18. Khurda: 218

19. Koraput: 12

20. Malkangiri: 24

21. Mayurbhanj: 1

22. Nawarangpur: 2

23. Nayagarh: 8

24. Nuapada: 7

25. Puri: 65

26. Rayagada: 197

27. Sambalpur: 51

28. Sonepur: 6

29. Sundargarh: 76

New Recoveries: 756

Cumulative Tested: 543316

Positive: 34913

Recovered: 21273

Active Cases: 13404

Related

comments