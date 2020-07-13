Odisha: Malkangiri District reports 14 new COVID19 Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 184

Malkangiri: Malkangiri District reports 14 new COVID19 Cases in last 24 hours, total Positive Cases in the District reached at 184.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 616 new COVID19 Cases in last 24 hours, total Positive Cases in the state reached at 13737. While 415 cases reported from quarantine centres & 201 are local contacts. Ganjam reports highest 283 cases.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 7
2. Balasore: 27
3. Bargarh: 31
4. Bhadrak :2
5. Bolangir : 2
6. Cuttack: 23
7. Dhenkanal: 7
8. Gajapati: 1
9. Ganjam: 283
10. Jagatsinghpur: 18
11. Jajpur: 17
12. Jharsuguda: 11
13. Kandhamal: 6
14. Kendrapada: 1
15. Keonjhar: 23
16. Khordha: 29
17. Koraput: 50
18. Malkangiri: 14
19. Mayurbhanj: 13
20. Nawarangpur: 40
21. Nuapada: 5
22. Puri: 1
23. Sundargarh: 5
New Recoveries: 390
Cumulative Tested: 341537
Positive: 13737
Recovered: 8750
Active Cases: 4896