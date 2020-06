Malkangiri : Malkangiri district becomesĀ COVID19-free after all 21 patients recovered from the disease, informs District Collector.

2 more # COVID 19 patients have recovered & have been discharged.

Here is the snapshot

Total positive cases-21

Recovered-21

Total active cases–Nil District Administration

Malkangiri — COLLECTOR MALKANGIRI (@dm_malkangiri) June 7, 2020

