Odisha: Maa Sarala temple reopens after nine months break

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: After nine months closing Maa Sarala shrine in Jhankada under Tirtol block was reopened amid Covid 19 guidelines on Sunday.

As Standard Operation Procedure [SOP] has been framed by Jagatsinghpur civil administration for entering the temple for visiting devotees, elaborate arrangements were made so as to obey the SOP.

Visitors were held formal test at temple entrance after showing their identity proof, a strict vigil had kept on visitor’s movement so as to follow the Covid 19 guidelines as maintaining social distancing, mask wearing and sanitization.

Devotees were disallowed offering Puja and Bhoga to deity inside temple, even vermilion and sandal paste are usually given to devotees by servitors were prohibited.

According to Maa Sarala temple administrator and Tirtol Tahasildar informed that following Jagatsinghpur collector’s instruction the temple will open at 8 AM till 12 noon and 500 devotees would permitted for Darshan. Children below 10 year and person above 65 year are disallowed entering temple, however resident of Jagatsinghpur district to show their identity proof and devotees coming outside districts would produce their Covid 19 negative document vising the temple.

On the other hand servitors and temple dependents have expressed happiness reopening of Temple after nine months break and requested administration to increase the devotee numbers, allowing servitors giving and distributing Bhoga and changing the time stipulation fixed for Darshan, informed Ramakanta Raula a senior servitor in Maa Sarala temple.

Related

comments