Odisha LoP and ex-CM Naveen Patnaik Assigns 50 BJD MLAs With Task To Monitor Activities Of Various Depts

Bhubaneswar: In a move aimed to strongly counter the BJP-led govt in the Odisha Assembly, LoP and ex-CM Naveen Patnaik assigned various departments to 50 BJD MLAs, who would closely watch their activities & raise issues about the departments in the state assembly.

The opposition party is the watchdog of public interest and plays an important role in the assembly. Therefore, by keeping a close watch on the performance of various departments of the state government and actively participating in the discussions related to the relevant departments in the assembly, to protect the rights of Odisha residents and the interests of the public, the leader of the opposition party, Naveen Patnaik has given responsibility to 50 elected members of Biju Janata Dal.

Patnaik expressed the hope that the move will help the opposition BJD in the assembly to carry out its duties more efficiently.