Bhubaneswar: As per the order of Govt of Odisha, the lockdown imposed from 17.7.2020 9PM until midnight of 31.7.2020 is applicable fully for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area.

We request all to follow the guidelines issued by Govt. #StayHome avoid unnecessary movement.#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/0qatM35DiJ

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 16, 2020