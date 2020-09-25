Odisha Livelihoods Mission Inks MoU with The Goat Trust and Sammunati Foundation to Enhance Rural Economy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM), a society under the aegis of Department of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Government of Odisha signed nonfinancial Memorandum-of-Understandings (MoUs) with two Technical Support Agencies (TSAs) of national repute– Samunnati Foundation and The Goat Trust (TGT) here today.

The partnership project is named as ‘Livelihoods Promotion through Partnership (LPP)’ which focuses on delivering technical and capacity-building support to the Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Farmers, Goat Rearing Clusters, Producers’ Groups (PGs), Producers’ Companies (PCs), Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs), etc. functioning under the realm of OLM and Mission Shakti.

The Goat Trust will render multiscale support to goat rearing clusters. It will focus on improving the present-day goat-based livelihood environment and create a robust goat value-chain in the state.

The Samunnati Foundation will assist OLM and ORMAS in creating financial linkage to FPOs through financing and establishment of value chain ecosystem to ensure sustainability and proliferation of best practices.

The partnerships were formalized in form of an MoU signing through virtual mode under the auspices of Shri Deoranjan Kumar Singh, IAS, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department. The ceremony was led by Shri Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, IAS, SMD-Cum-CEO, Odisha Livelihoods Mission. The event also witnessed the presence of officials from OLM, World Bank, ORMAS, The Goat Trust and Samunnati Foundation.

