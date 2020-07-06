Odisha Library Academy organized eighth webinar and webcast to address various professional issues

Bhubaneswar : During the contemporary pandemic COVID-19 period, Odisha Library Academy (OLA) continues to host its 8th consecutive Webinar Series, which has an escalating impact on education in Library and Information Science. To help out professionals in the Libraries/ Information Centers/ Museums, Odisha Library Academy holds regular webinars and webcasts to address various professional topics on current trends practices. A part of Odisha Library Academy Study Circle, OLA has successively conducted eight consecutive webinars after the Corona virus pandemic spread across the world and discussed a variety of topics by renowned experts across the globe. OLA hosted its 8th webinar on July 04, 2020 (Saturday) at 11:00 am (9:30 am ETD USA) on the theme, “Modern Transition & Innovative Library Spaces.” Dr. Kishor Chandra Satpathy, Chief Librarian, Indian Statistical institute, Kolkata was the theme’s chief speaker. Dr. Satpathy pooled his insights and professional experiences in this pandemic age to grip the Libraries / Information Centres / Museums. As per him Library professional , Library Decision maker and young Next Gen Professional must be visionary and well conversant about planning in Library building , User space and how to make library as a attractive destination in academic environment as well as in a Organization . Dr. Satpathy elaborately with his professional experience describe nicely about new innovative strategies through which library professional extended their service to vast amount of user in effective and efficient way . He also focuses staff and user safety is the first priority and we need to know our values of person and organisation with a positive attitude.

Dr. Banambar Sahoo, President OLA presided the webinar as Chair Person and Mr. Abinash Dash , Treasurer OLA along with Mr. Raj Kumar Mohaptra Coordinate the event. For host the session welcome address by Mr. Raj Kumar Mohaptra, technical support was provided by Mr. Sambhunath Sahoo, Mr. Niranjan Mohapatra and Mr. Jayant Kumar Sahu as Webinar System Administrators. More than 500 concurrent participants joined the online session and asked different issues faced by their Libraries and Information Centers. The session ended with vote of thanks by Mr. Abinash Dash. Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Sahoo, Dy Librarian IIT Bhubaneswar and Member of OLA informed to the media houses that the 9th webinar will be held on 20th July 2020 Entitled – “Developing the Next Generation of Library Leaders” by Prof. (Dr) Ramesh C Gaur, Dean and Head IGNCA, MOC Govt. of India.

Related

comments