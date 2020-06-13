Odisha Library Academy Continues Grand Webinar Series during COVID-19 Lockdown

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Library Academy (OLA) continues to host grand Webinar Series during the current pandemic which has an increasing impact on Library and Information Science education in particular and the society as a whole. In order to support Library professionals, Odisha Library Academy is hosting regular webinars and webcasts to discuss various professional topics and effective functioning of the Libraries during COVID-19. Odisha Library Academy Webinar Series: a part of OLA Study Circle, has hosted four successive webinars since the pandemic Coronavirus spreads across the world, and have covered a range of topics namely, “Koha” (new release version 20.05) – the open source software, Intellectual Property Management, Research Data Management, and Metrics to Altmerics by the renowned experts in these filed. In continuation to its effort, OLA hosted its 5th webinar series on 13th June 2020 (Saturday) at 11:00 am on the topic, “SOPs/Protocols for Reopening and Functioning of the Libraries during COVID-19″. Dr. Nabi Hasan, Librarian & Head, Central Library of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi was the chief speaker of the theme. He highlighted about various sustainable models of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for opening and functioning of Libraries in the academic and research institutions. Dr. Banamber Sahoo, President OLA presided the webinar as Chair Person and Dr. Bedarata Dash coordinated the event. To host the session technical support was given by Mr. Basanta Kumar Das and Mr. Sambhunath Sahoo as Webinar System Administrators. More than 400 concurrent participants joined the online session and asked different issues faced by their Libraries. At the end the Joint Secretary of OLA, Mr. Bijoy Ketan Panda given the concluding remarks about the topic and offered session a formal vote of thanks. OLA Secretary Dr. Basudev Mohanty reported media “Stephen Abram, executive director of the Federation of Ontario Public Libraries, Canada will join as the resource person in OLA webinar-6 scheduled to be held on 20th June 2020.”

