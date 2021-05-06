Odisha Leader of opposition in Assembly, Pradipta Kumar Naik, was put on ventilator support in AIIMS Bhubaneswar after his condition turned critical

Bhubaneswar: Leader of opposition in Odisha Assembly, Pradipta Kumar Naik, was put on ventilator support in AIIMS Bhubaneswar after his condition turned critical on Wednesday. The four-time BJP MLA from Bhawanipatna was admitted in AIIMS on April 20 for Covid-19. He was shifted to ICU on April 26.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das on Wednesday inquired about the health of Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik (BJP), who is admitted to the AIIMS Bhubaneswar for being Covid positive.

Das wrote a letter to Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra and advised him to form an expert team of doctors to consult with AIIMS authorities to provide the required treatment to the LoP and wished him speedy recovery.