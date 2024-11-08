Odisha Law Minister Harichandan Promises Strict Action, Aims for Crime-Free State for Women by 2036

Amid widespread outrage over the gang-rape of a college student in Cuttack, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan assured strict punishment for perpetrators of women-related crimes. The minister emphasized the government’s zero-tolerance policy and commitment to making Odisha crime-free for women by 2036. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has directed severe action in the Cuttack case, including potential amendments to increase prosecution and conviction rates.

The Cuttack DCP has also ordered the sealing of the cafe where the crime took place. All six accused, including a minor, have been arrested and presented before the court.