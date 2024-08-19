Odisha Law Minister Announces 2025 Students’ Union Election After 8-Year Hiatus

After nearly eight years, the Students’ Union election will be held in Odisha next year, as announced by State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan. Speaking at an event in Jajpur, he stated that while elections are typically held in early September, preparations will be made this year for polls to take place in 2025.

ABVP Secretary Arijit Patnaik welcomed the move, noting that the elections hadn’t been conducted since 2018 due to various disruptions like Cyclone Titli and the COVID-19 pandemic.