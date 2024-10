Online registration for the Habisyali Brata 2024 has begun and will continue until October 11. Habisyalis (elderly women and widows) can register on the official website, district.odisha.gov.in, to access facilities provided by the Odisha government in Puri during the holy month of Kartika, starting October 18. The state government has allocated ₹2.75 crore to accommodate and provide amenities for approximately 2,500 Habisyalis during this period.