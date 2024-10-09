Odisha Launches ‘Gramodaya’ Initiative for Comprehensive Development in 10 LWE-Affected Districts

The Odisha government has launched Gramodaya, a special initiative aimed at promoting development in 583 villages across ten Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced the program during a meeting with LWE-affected states, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The initiative targets districts like Bargarh, Balangir, and Kalahandi, focusing on improving infrastructure and access to essential services. To oversee implementation, a 17-member state-level monitoring committee, led by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, has been established, along with district and block-level committees headed by local officials. Gramodaya symbolizes hope for these communities, promising a brighter future.