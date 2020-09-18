Odisha: Koraput District reports 99 new COVID19 cases Today, tally surges to 5,233

Koraput: Koraput District reports 99 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. District’s tally surges to 5,233.
It should be noted that 4180 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2466 from quarantine centres & 1714 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 171341.
Odisha reports 13 new COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours, toll mounts to 682.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 155
2. Balasore: 133
3. Bargarh: 100
4. Bhadrak: 81
5. Balangir: 73
6. Boudh: 56
7. Cuttack: 492
8. Deogarh: 10
9. Dhenkanal: 67
10. Gajapati: 25
11. Ganjam: 58
12. Jagatsinghpur: 123
13. Jajpur: 184
14. Jharsuguda: 83
15. Kalahandi: 67
16. Kandhamal: 77
17. Kendrapada: 121
18. Keonjhar: 73
19. Khurda: 688
20. Koraput: 99
21. Malkangiri: 53
22. Mayurbhanj: 163
23. Nawarangpur: 73
24. Nayagarh: 54
25. Nuapada: 54
26. Puri: 166
27. Rayagada: 160
28. Sambalpur: 127
29. Sonepur: 62
30. Sundargarh: 166
31. State Pool: 337
New Recovery: 3607
Cumulative Tested: 2667747
Positive: 171341
Recovered: 133466
Active Case: 37140