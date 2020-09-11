Odisha: Koraput District reports 93 new COVID19 positive cases Today; Total cases 4,561

Koraput: Koraput District reports 93 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours; Total cases 4,561 .

It Should be noted that 3996 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2359 from quarantine centres & 1637 are local contacts. Tally mounts to 143117. Khordha reports maximum 606 COVID19 cases.

COVID19 death toll in #Odisha breaches 600 mark. With 11 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 602.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 138

2. Balasore: 209

3. Bargarh: 97

4. Bhadrak: 112

5. Balangir: 124

6. Boudh: 39

7. Cuttack: 354

8. Deogarh: 10

9. Dhenkanal: 87

10. Gajapati: 25

11. Ganjam: 89

12. Jagatsinghpur: 122

13. Jajpur: 119

14. Jharsuguda: 79

15. Kalahandi: 58

16. Kandhamal: 47

17. Kendrapada: 130

18. Keonjhar: 60

19. Khurda: 606

20. Koraput: 93

21. Malkangiri: 47

22. Mayurbhanj: 160

23. Nawarangpur: 151

24. Nayagarh: 77

25. Nuapada: 103

26. Puri: 279

27. Rayagada: 105

28. Sambalpur: 91

29. Sonepur: 91

30. Sundargarh: 88

31. State Pool: 206

New Recovery: 2706

Cumulative Tested: 2323641

Positive: 143117

Recovered: 108001

Active Case: 34458

