Odisha: Koraput District reports 83 new COVID19 Positives Cases; Tally stands at 3,891

Koraput: Koraput District reports 83 new COVID19 Positives Cases; Tally stands at 3,891 .
It should be noted that Odisha reports 3267 new Covid-19 Positives Cases. In Quarantine 1961, Local contact cases 1306. Total number of positives now 116678. COVID19 claims 9 more lives in Odisha; toll surges to 531. Record number of 859 new COVID19 cases detected from Khordha.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 60
2. Balasore: 9
3. Bargarh: 120
4. Bhadrak: 138
5. Balangir: 43
6. Boudh: 44
7. Cuttack: 384
8. Deogarh: 23
9. Dhenkanal: 18
10. Gajapati: 18
11. Ganjam: 97
12. Jagatsinghpur: 66
13. Jajpur: 23
14. Jharsuguda: 37
15. Kalahandi: 37
16. Kandhamal: 27
17. Kendrapada: 51
18. Keonjhar: 107
19. Khurda: 859
20. Koraput: 83
21. Malkangiri: 17
22. Mayurbhanj: 134
23. Nawarangpur: 85
24. Nayagarh: 70
25. Nuapada: 40
26. Puri: 235
27. Rayagada: 169
28. Sambalpur: 80
29. Sonepur: 66
30. Sundargarh: 127
New Recoveries: 3278
Cumulative Tested: 1997345
Positive: 116678
Recovered: 87351
Active Cases: 28743