Odisha: Koraput District Reports 81 New COVID19 Cases Today; tally surged to 2,444

Koraput:Koraput District Reports 81 New COVID19 Cases Today; tally surged in the district to 2,444. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2819 New OVID19 Cases in the past 24 hours with this the state’s tally surged to 75537.1691 from quarantine centres & 1128 are local contacts . Khordha reports highest of 443 cases followed by Cuttack – 257 positives .

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 23

2. Balasore: 105

3. Bargarh: 136

4. Bhadrak: 77

5. Balangir: 56

6. Boudh: 6

7. Cuttack: 257

8. Dhenkanal: 100

9. Gajapati: 62

10. Ganjam: 192

11. Jagatsinghpur: 48

12. Jajpur: 120

13. Jharsuguda: 63

14. Kalahandi: 55

15. Kandhamal: 44

16. Kendrapada: 62

17. Keonjhar: 7

18. Khurda: 443

19. Koraput: 81

20. Malkangiri: 83

21. Mayurbhanj: 219

22. Nawarangpur: 43

23. Nayagarh: 64

24. Nuapada: 1

25. Puri: 109

26. Rayagada: 147

27. Sambalpur: 145

28. Sonepur: 14

29. Sundargarh: 57

New Recoveries: 1927

Cumulative Tested: 1233805

Positive: 75537

Recovered: 50503

Active Cases: 24582

