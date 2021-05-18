Odisha: Koraput District reports 338 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Koraput: Koraput District reports 338 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 10321 new COVID19 cases & 22 fatalities in last 24 hours. Khurda reports highest 1566 fresh cases.

Covid-19 Report For 17th May

New Positive Cases: 10321

In quarantine: 5779

Local contacts: 4542

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 471

2. Balasore: 269

3. Bargarh: 320

4. Bhadrak: 350

5. Balangir: 291

6. Boudh: 250

7. Cuttack: 731

8. Deogarh: 114

9. Dhenkanal: 77

10. Gajapati: 56

11. Ganjam: 203

12. Jagatsinghpur: 159

13. Jajpur: 330

14. Jharsuguda: 312

15. Kalahandi: 599

16. Kandhamal: 54

17. Kendrapada: 162

18. Keonjhar: 204

19. Khurda: 1566

20. Koraput: 338

21. Malkangiri: 77

22. Mayurbhanj: 458

23. Nawarangpur: 334

24. Nayagarh: 273

25. Nuapada: 145

26. Puri: 472

27. Rayagada: 163

28. Sambalpur: 405

29. Sonepur: 73

30. Sundargarh: 819

31. State Pool: 246

New recoveries: 11821

Cumulative tested: 10997876

Positive: 633302

Recovered: 526353

Active cases: 104539