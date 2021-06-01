Odisha: Koraput District reports 255 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Koraput: Koraput District reports 255 new Covid cases in last 24 hours . It should be noted that Odisha reports 8,735 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, Khurdha sees maximum 1, 222 fresh infections. Odisha reports 37 fatalities due to Covid19 in last 24 hours; Death toll reaches 2, 791.

Covid-19 Report For 31st May

New Positive Cases: 8735

In quarantine: 4892

Local contacts: 3843

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 456

2. Balasore: 566

3. Bargarh: 193

4. Bhadrak: 147

5. Balangir: 49

6. Boudh: 137

7. Cuttack: 673

8. Deogarh: 63

9. Dhenkanal: 503

10. Gajapati: 80

11. Ganjam: 156

12. Jagatsinghpur: 382

13. Jajpur: 507

14. Jharsuguda: 157

15. Kalahandi: 177

16. Kandhamal: 65

17. Kendrapada: 387

18. Keonjhar: 179

19. Khurda: 1222

20. Koraput: 255

21. Malkangiri: 96

22. Mayurbhanj: 342

23. Nawarangpur: 264

24. Nayagarh: 285

25. Nuapada: 40

26. Puri: 467

27. Rayagada: 90

28. Sambalpur: 177

29. Sonepur: 156

30. Sundargarh: 244

31. State Pool: 220

New recoveries: 10405

Cumulative tested: 11835365

Positive: 773732

Recovered: 680932

Active cases: 89956